Latest burglary spree in Shirebrook

Police are appealing for information after two homes were broken into in Shirebrook.

The incidents happened sometime between Sunday, September 3 and Friday, September 8 on Leen Valley Drive. Jewellery, cash and car keys were taken.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and would particularly like to trace a man who was seen in the area during the evening of Wednesday, September 6

He is described as being around 5ft 10 or 11in tall, and was wearing a black beanie hat, blue coat, jeans and black trainers.

DC Jamie Farrell said: “We would urge anyone who may have noticed something suspicious, or with any information, to contact us.”

Residents are also encouraged to make sure their homes are secure, to consider marking up any valuables, storing them out of view from passers-by, to keep garden gates locked and any tools or ladders stored away securely when not in use.

Anyone with information should call DC Jamie Farrell on 101, quoting reference 17*385495, or send him a message through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.