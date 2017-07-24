Latest Ashfield planning applications

Have your say

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council include:

Non-Material amendment to remove canopy, supporting post and rendered nib between dwellings, installation of matching brickwork soldier coursing to entrance door – Cross Row, Stanton Hill;

Demolish existing garage and erect single-storey annexe and extension to rear – 70 Annesley Lane, Selston;

Two-storey rear extension – 104 Church Lane, Underwood;

Demolish garage and conservatory and erect two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension with dormer window to roof – 6 Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse;

Renovation of brick building to provide three kennels – 159, Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale;

Detached double garage and access – 318, Main Road, Jacksdale;

Dwelling and garage – 93, Mansfield Road, Selston;

Outline application with all matters reserved for residential development – Filling Solutions, Cameron House, 78 Herne Street, Sutton;

Approval of details reserved by conditions two and five of permission V/2016/0365 – Land off Cross Row, Stanton Hill;

External wall insulation to all external walls with red brick slip finish, insulation depth 100mm – 23,25,27,29,31,33 & 35, Priestsic Road, Sutton;

Two-storey rear extension – 43, Station Road, Selston;

Dwelling – Charlemont, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite;

Single-storey rear extension – 112 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale;

Vehicular access – 135 Papplewick Lane, Hucknall

First-floor side extension – 22 Avon Avenue, Hucknall;

Single-storey rear and side extensions – 1 Abbey Close, Hucknall.