Latest Ashfield planning applications

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council include:
Non-Material amendment to remove canopy, supporting post and rendered nib between dwellings, installation of matching brickwork soldier coursing to entrance door – Cross Row, Stanton Hill;
Demolish existing garage and erect single-storey annexe and extension to rear – 70 Annesley Lane, Selston;
Two-storey rear extension – 104 Church Lane, Underwood;
Demolish garage and conservatory and erect two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension with dormer window to roof – 6 Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse;
Renovation of brick building to provide three kennels – 159, Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale;
Detached double garage and access – 318, Main Road, Jacksdale;
Dwelling and garage – 93, Mansfield Road, Selston;
Outline application with all matters reserved for residential development – Filling Solutions, Cameron House, 78 Herne Street, Sutton;
Approval of details reserved by conditions two and five of permission V/2016/0365 – Land off Cross Row, Stanton Hill;
External wall insulation to all external walls with red brick slip finish, insulation depth 100mm – 23,25,27,29,31,33 & 35, Priestsic Road, Sutton;
Two-storey rear extension – 43, Station Road, Selston;
Dwelling – Charlemont, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite;
Single-storey rear extension – 112 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale;
Vehicular access – 135 Papplewick Lane, Hucknall
First-floor side extension – 22 Avon Avenue, Hucknall;
Single-storey rear and side extensions – 1 Abbey Close, Hucknall.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.