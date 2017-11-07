Last chance for residents to have say on controversial travellers’ site plans

Residents in Rainworth have been given a last chance to have their say on plans for a travellers’ site before a decision is made by councillors.

The planning application, which was originally submitted to Newark & Sherwood District Council in November 2016, is for nine “gypsy pitches together with the erection of a day room”, off Churchfield Drive .

The plan has prompted controversy with hundreds of people joining a group against the plan, saying it is too close to an adjacent care home.

Planning officers met applicant Benjamin Smith in January to discuss outstanding issues and he agreed further information would be provided in the form of an amended plan and amended ecology scheme.

The council is now consulting the public on these amended plans – residents have until Friday, November 17, to comment, with a decision expected from the council in December.

Opposition group Rainworth Against Inappropriate Development has organised a meeting at Rainworth Miners’ Welfare on Friday, November 10, at 7pm, to discuss the plans.

Reg Bates, of RAID, said the proposed land had “deteriorated from a pleasant area” and residents did not want travellers on the site.

However, Benjamin and Aaron Smith, the Romany developers working to build the site, have said they are being discriminated against.