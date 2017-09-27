Ladybrook Academy flying high at top of county rankings

A primary school in Mansfield is celebrating after it was ranked the best in Nottingthamshire for the progress that children make in reading.

What’s more, Ladybrook Flying High Academy has also been placed second in the county for progress in writing and maths.

The rankings have been produced by Nottinghamshire County Council, and delighted executive head teacher Tony Warsop attributed them to the tireless efforts and teamwork of both staff and pupils.

“We are absolutely thrilled to hear this news and hope that it is a clear demonstration of the consistent hard work that happens at the school,” said Mr Warsop.

“It is a credit to both the staff and our wonderful children that, out of 249 schools across the county, we achieved these results.”

Mr Warsop’s views were echoed by head of school, Caroline Armstrong, who said: “This is the best news a primary school can receive. But we don’t intend to rest on our laurels. It would have been good to top all three tables! Our plan for the future is to always be the best school we can be.” Ladybrook, which is run by the Flying High Trust, has almost 400 pupils on its roll at Somersall Street.

THE progress made by Ladybrook Flying High Academy in reading, writing and maths is well above average, according to the trust that operates the school.

Project manager Nick Layfield said: “The ratings show that the school is working hard to find the best ways possible for children to reach their absolute potential, and not coasting on previous attainment. Parents who read these rankings can be sure that the maximum progress for their child can be achieved.

“These results are the most difficult for schools to excel at, so we are extremely proud of the academy for doing so incredibly well.”