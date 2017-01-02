‘Lack of staff’ at Mansfield care home

Care home bosses have been found in breach of the Health and Social Care Act as not enough staff were on duty to provide proper services.

Berry Hill Park Care Home, was given a rating of ‘requires improvement’ at its latest CQC inspection, published on December 23.

The home, which provides care for up to 66 people, was also found to breach the Mental Capacity Act as people’s rights were not being protected and staff hadn’t documented when they needed to deprive residents of their liberty.

Inspectors commented: “Sufficient numbers of staff were not on duty to meet people’s needs. However, people felt safe in the home and staff knew how to identify potential signs of abuse.”

Some staff admitted there were not enough people on duty, but generally after incidents occurred, extra precautions were put in place, such as changes to care plans and safety equipment.

A resident said: “Every day I’m waiting after breakfast. Sometimes I go to sleep waiting and when I wake up I’m still in the dining room.”

Safeguarding policies are in place and staff were aware of the signs of abuse and had identified concerns and taken action to investigate.

The new registered manager of the home, Hilary Clinch, said no mental capacity documentation had been completed under previous managers and she had focussed on making proper applications for Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards.

However, the home was told to to be more responsive to people’s needs, to protect residents’ rights and improve staffing levels to bring them within the law.

Owners of the home , HC-One Ltd, said: “Providing Residents with kind and quality care is at the heart of everything we do, and we promptly review and address feedback from the CQC.

“We were pleased to receive positive comments about the standard of care provided by our staff but disappointed with the CQC report’s findings on areas requiring improvement. The home has recently been refurbished and has a new manager who is working to ensure the home achieves all the required actions within the agreed timescales.

“This report does not in any way affect the kind care we provide to all our Residents every day.”