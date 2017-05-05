Labour lose out in Ashfield Nottinghamshire County Council elections

It was a bad day for the Labour party in Ashfield as just one councillor John Knight was returned to Nottinghamshire County Council.
Ashfield Independent Working All Year Round candidates won five seats on the council, the Conservatives three and Selston Parish Independents one.
Here are the results of the 2017 Nottinghamshire County Council elections for the Ashfield district.
Ashfield
Jason Zadrozny Ashfield Independents Working All Year Round 1524
Linford Gibbons Labour party 800
Jade Melissa Ancliff Conservative 505
Ian Wright UK Independence Party 211
Turnout 35.84 per cent
Kirkby North
John Knight Labour 1211
Sam Ancliff Conservative 951
Janet jeanes UKIP 400
John Ingram Liberal Democrats 111
Turnout 29.02 per cent
Kirkby South
Rachel Madden Ashfield Independents Working All Year Round 2364
Donna Gilbert Labour 981
Gabriella Wright UKIP 365
Mark Harrison Independent 114
Turnout 39.7 per cent
Sutton Central and East
Samantha Kay Ashfield Independents Working All Year Round 1758
Steven Carroll Labour 925
Sally Cook UKIP 241
Turnout 31.06 per cent
Sutton North
Helen-Ann Smith Ashfield Independents Working All Year Round 2370
Helen Hollis Labour 951
Geoff Thorpe UKIP 316
Turnout 35.98 per cent
Sutton West
Tom Hollis Ashfield Independents Working All Year round 2538
Gleyns Maxwell Labour 936
John Baker Conservative 295
Moira Sansom UKIP 168
Turnout 39.29 per cent
Selston
David Martin Selston Parish Independents 1848
Sam Wilson Independent 1719
Ruth Stevens Labour 567
Shanade Bradley Conservative 260
Carole Terzza UKIP 100
Turnout 44.29 per cent
Hucknall North
Ben Bradley Conservative 1539
Elisabeth Grice Labour 1141
Anthony Willmott Hucknall First Community Forum 282
Raymond Young UKIP 161
James Harvey Liberal Democrats 89
Turnout 39.06 per cent.
Hucknall South
Philip Rostance Conservative 1136
John Wilkinson Labour 1062
John Holland UKIP 313
Alexandra Sjoberg Weekes Liberal Democrats 97
Tunout 30.9 per cent
Hucknall West
Kevin Rostance Conservative 1535
Joseph Watkinson Labour 988
Stuart Bestwick UKIP 239
Geoffrey Ware Hucknall First Community Forum 160
Robert Charlesworth Liberal Democrats 54
Turnout 35.47 per cent