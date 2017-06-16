Kitten found dumped in Mansfield bin

A kitten found abandoned in a rubbish bin in Mansfield had been ‘thrown out like rubbish’.

The 8-10 week-old black kitten was found in the bin at a children’s play area in Litton Road, has now been rescued by the RSPCA.

It was found to be undernourished and suffering from fleas and mites.

The RSPCA are now appealing for information.

The discovery was made by a member of the public on Monday, June 12, at about 12.40pm, who was walking nearby when he heard the kitten crying.

After following the sound to a bin he was shocked to find it inside.

Now called Pickle by RSPCA staff, the female kitten is in foster care after she had no microchip to identify her with.

RSPCA’s animal collection officer Paula Jones took Pickle to the vets for treatment.

She said: “She was undernourished and in a very thin condition, suffering from fleas and ear mites.

“It is horrible to think someone could abandon this young kitten and throw her out like rubbish.

“I don’t believe she could have entered the bin on her own so it would appear as though she was dumped there by someone.”

For anyone who may have information on how the kitten came to be abandoned to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and reference Inspector Keith Ellis.

Summer is the busiest time for the charity as a spike in unwanted and abandoned litters come into the animal welfare charity, leaving its centres bursting with cats and kittens.

Cat welfare expert Alice Potter said: “Sadly we do see many kittens being abandoned at this time of year when most kittens are born.

“We strongly believe the answer to tackling kitten abandonments lies in loving cat owners neutering their cats before they can get pregnant, so avoiding unplanned pregnancies.

“We urge people to do the responsible thing as soon as possible and avoid unwanted litters.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care visit: www.rspca.org.uk/give or text LOVE to 87023 to give £3 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message).