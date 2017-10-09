Kirkby shop and flat going under the hammer

A Kirkby property which is situated in the town centre is going under the hammer.

The recently renovated shop with a flat above on Station Road has an estimated combined rental income of £8,000 to £9,000 per annum if fully let.

The property has a guide price of £45,000.

Vejay Pal, senior valuer at SDL Auctions Graham Penny, said: “This is a superbly presented property based in a prime town centre location.

“Estimated rental returns are worth up to 20 per cent based on the guide price, and so we are expecting some strong bidding for this lot.”

The auction takes place at Nottingham Racecourse on Colwick Park, Nottingham from 11,30am on Friday, October 20.

There are 35 lots and the full auction catalogue can be found at www.sdlauctions.co.uk.