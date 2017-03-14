Kirkby school hopes to build new classrooms

Teachers at an Ashfield school are hoping to expand with a new building after in influx of students has pushed them to bursting point.

A planning application has been submitted to construct a new single-storey building at Abbey Hill Primary and Nursery School, Kirkby, with two new classrooms and two-metre high security fencing.

Head teacher at the school Helen Chambers said the new classes will give room for older pupils as the total number grew last year.

She said: “We’ve grown from 210 children to 280, so we’re working with Nottinghamshire County Council to build two new classrooms.

“We’ve been running short of room since we widened our age range to include two-year-olds and we’ve also been taking a lot of pupils from other schools as parents have seen what we can offer here.

The project will be funded by the county council, who has now has submitted the application to Ashfield District Council, and expects an answer within the next two months.

The school is rated as 'good' by Ofsted and now teaches children between the ages of two and 11.

Planning application number V/2017/0115.