Kirkby’s verdict on ‘Brexit election’

On Wednesday, the day after Theresa May called June’s snap General Election, we asked people in Kirkby what they thought.

The country is facing its second General Election in two years and this time the political landscape has massively shifted.

In 2015 David Cameron was elected Prime Minister with a slim majority he was swiftly replaced with Theresa May after his Brexit gamble failed.

When Jeremy Corbyn defied the pundits and became leader of the opposition, it plunged the Labour party into turmoil.

Stacey Cook 38 of Kirkby said: “It is a waste of time they should have done it after the referendum. It is a foregone conclusion.

Gloria De Piero will get in here. I don’t think the Lib Dems are strong enough locally now after Jason Zadrozny left.

We will have another five years of the Tories now instead of two.

“With Brexit people took it as a racist immigration issue and thought along those lines rather than as an economic one and it all became a bit clouded.”

Husband Phil Cook 31 said: “She has called the election to buy more time so she can say she has the voters support and can take any line she wants on Brexit.

“She waited to put herself up as Prime Minister when there was nobody left to oppose her and she has done the same with this election.

“Labour is divided and the Lib Dems have fallen by the wayside.”

John Cook 64 of Kirkby, said he had not yet digested the news.

He said: “If it to stop everyone having a go about coming out of the EU then fair enough. If it is about not having a clue, then I don’t know.

“Everything is about Brexit.

“I hope it is to get round people wanting there to be another vote.

“We get fed one sided stories depending on which paper you buy. It is very hard to know what you are voting for.”

He described Labour as “absolute zero” and said he would probably vote Conservative despite having voted Labour all his life.

John Wilkinson 69 of Annesley Woodhouse: “Why can’t politicians get their heads together and get on with it?

Something has to happen - things are going from bad to worse.”

Pamela Symonds 75 of Kirkby: “The election is a waste of public money - they don’t need to have it. They should use the money to help to get homeless people off the streets instead.”

Eleanor Perry 47 of Kirkby: “They should sort out the NHS - Kings Mill did a lot for me.

“But whoever gets in I don’t think it would make any difference - they don’t change anything.”

Nickie Parsons 45 of Kirkby : ”I think Theresa May is either in a mess and doesn’t know what to do or she is being very clever. I think it is tactical because she doesn’t think anyone else has a prayer.”