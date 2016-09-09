Kirkby man held on knife-attack charge

A man charged with using a knife to attack a woman has denied the incident during a court hearing.

Shane Lewis, 35, of Marlborough Road, Kirkby was arrested following an incident last month in which a woman was left with wounds to her hands and other parts of her body.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the property on Barnes Crescent, Sutton, on the evening of August 11 and the victim, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Police remained at the house until the next day.

Lewis appeared at Nottingham Crown Court via videolink from HMP Nottingham where he is being held on remand.

He denied a charge of wounding with intent and was told he will face trial on the week starting January 16, 2017.

He is being held on remand until that time.