Kirkby dad fought bouncer and cop on his first booze-up in five years

A Kirkby dad lashed out at a bouncer and a policeman in Mansfield after going out drinking for the first time in five years, a court heard.

Lee Broughton swung out after he was shoved aside by a doorman at the Swan pub, on Church Street, at 10pm, on March 18, and punched the officer twice in the face as he was put into a police car.

“He was pulled out and detained on the floor,” said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

“He continued to be abusive on the way to the station where he vomited in the cell.”

He told police he was “hammered” after celebrating a workmate’s 50th birthday, and drinking six pints, cocktails and shots.

Broughton, 24, of Beech Avenue, admitted two counts of assault when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

Tom Oates, mitigating, said: “He genuinely doesn’t remember it. He has not acted in this way in the past. He can offer no explanation. He is not a violent individual.”

He said that as a result of the conviction, Broughton was likely to be sacked from his job in a warehouse where he had been in line for promotion.

He suffered from anxiety and depression after a “tragic personal history”, which saw him lose his father, brother and aunt as a teenager, said Mr Oates.

Broughton, of previous good character, was given a 12 month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £50 compensation to the doorman and £75 to the officer, with an £85 victim surcharge