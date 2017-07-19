King’s Mill patient hails best stroke care in East Midlands

A grateful patient from Mansfield has sung the praises of a hospital stroke team that has been named the best in the East Midlands.

Andrew Stewart was shocked when he suffered a stroke at the age of just 47. But he describes the treatment he received at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton as “brilliant” and “fantastic”, and says he “can’t thank their stroke team enough for their help and support”.

Now Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs King’s Mill, has been awarded an A rating by the authorities for the way it handles patients suspected of having a stroke. And that means it is not only the number one trust in the region for stroke care but also as high as eighth best in the country.

Andrew, who is on the road to recovery, said: “It was a scary experience having a stroke so early in my life. It had been just a normal day, but I felt really tired and my right shoulder hurt. The next morning, I couldn’t get out of bed on my right side, so I knew something was wrong.

“However, the team at King’s Mill were fantastic. When I realised I couldn’t stand up straight, I started to accept I’d had a stroke.

“After just one day on the stroke ward, the physiotherapists worked out a bespoke rehabilitation plan for me. I’m a very active person with a busy family life, so I was keen to get back to full strength as soon as possible.

“I was given daily medication on the stroke unit and a lot of care. When I was discharged, I was visited by the therapy team six days a week for a month. They were brilliant, and even supported my wife to see how she was coping. I felt really looked after, and I have since gone from strength to strength.”