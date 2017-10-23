Kindhearted trainer helps Mansfield mum with cerebral palsy fight her way to fitness

A Mansfield mother who has cerebral palsy has thanked the gym owner who ‘changed her life’ by giving her a free fitness training programme.

Amelia Elce decided she wanted to try and get fit, she contacted Ady James, who runs AJ Fitness on Wood Street, Mansfield.

Amelia Elce, Ady James.

After learning of her condition, Mr James, 36, offered her an eight-weeks of free training.

Ms Elce, 27, who works as a tutor said: “My cerebral palsy was so agonising I was on constant pain killers and couldn’t be on my feet for much more than a couple of hours at a time without it resulting in me being up all night in agony.”

Ms Elce often had to use a mobility scooter to get around but since working with Mr James she has ditched the wheelchair and is able to run around after her two children Isabelle, 6, and Chloe, 4.

She said: “It’s made such a difference to them, they have noticed the change in me.

“I used to sit on a bench in the park and watch them but now I can run around after them.”

“Cerebral palsy cannot be cured. It won’t ever go away and I know there will undoubtedly be times in the future where it’s hard, but Ady has vastly improved my life and made me realise that anything is possible.”

Mr James, who opened AJ Fitness three years ago, said: “I’m over the moon that I was able to help Amelia.

“Her story was really heartfelt and it just shows what exercise can do.”

She is a hardworking mother and she deserves to get something back.”