Kindhearted stranger steps in to help after a Sutton man and his dog are mauled by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers

A kindhearted stranger has stepped in to help after a Sutton man and his dog are mauled by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Lindsay Childerley has set up the a GoFundMe page after seeing a post on facebook about how poor Barry and owner Brian Meakin were attacked by the dogs - leaving the pooch needing £2,000 worth of life-saving surgery.

Barry the injured Bichon Frise

Mr Meakin's wife Sharon told the Chad he had been walking Barry on Sutton Lawn, Sutton before going to work on July 3.

When Mr Meakin reached the bottom of a cut through to the Lawn on Bentink Street at around 4.15am he saw two Staffordshire Bull Terriers with a young man.

She said one of the dogs, who was not on a lead attacked Barry and when the youngster came over the other dog joined in.

Mr Meakin curled up on top of Barry, a near to protect him and received several bites to his hand.

Barry the Bicon Frise

Barry was taken to an emergency vets for surgery on horrific mouth and neck wounds.

Mrs Meakin said: "He's upset and shaken, and Barry was very poorly. He is like a patch work quilt, it is that bad.

"We were told not to expect him to pull through.

I would like to see those dogs removed from their owner, that person is not a responible dog owner."

She said she is also worried about the safety of others.

"This time they attacked a dog but next time it could be a child. They've tasted human blood now.

It my opinion there's no room in society for agressive dogs."

Ms Childerley said: "A friend shared Sharon's post about Barry on Facebook and as a dog owner and a dog lover I thought it was an awful thing to happen.

I got in touch with Sharon who just seemed like a lovely woman and I wanted to do something to help when she told me Barry's surgery was going to cost about £2,000.

Ms Childerley, who has two dogs, a Chihuahua called Princess and a Lottie, a Lhasa Apso, said she was amazed by the reaction the fundraiser had received.

"It's been really great, it shows what a good community this neighbourhood has. We need to stick together as a community and I thought other people might like to help."

Mrs Meakin says she is grateful for the help she has received.

She said: "I'm so grateful, every one has been so nice and said some lovely comments. I want to thank everyone for their help."

To donate to the GoFundMe page click here