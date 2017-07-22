Kids get bored after just 10 days of the summer holidays

Parents beware - the average child will utter their first ‘I’m bored …’ just 10 days into the summer holidays.

So here are some ideas on how to keep the kids entertained.

A detailed study found while the majority of the nation’s school children are longing for the six-week break to begin, they will soon ‘run out of things to do’.

But even more worrying is the fact that once the kids hit the boredom breaking point, parents can expect to hear the dreaded moan up to four times every day.

It also emerged more than half of parents reckon their children will start to look forward to going back to start a new school year around halfway through their time off.

Furthermore the study also revealed the most popular replies for long-suffering mums and dads, with: “But you’ve got loads of toys’ coming top.

“If you’re so bored you can always help with the chores”, “Go and amuse yourself”, and “When I was your age I had a lot less, and I managed”, are also favourites.

Overall seven in 10 parents said they find it difficult to keep their kids entertained through the school summer break.

The research was carried out by Nick Jr. to highlight the channel’s summer ‘Make It and Bake It’ campaign, which encourages kids to bake cakes and treats, the best of which will be shown on the channel’s most popular shows.

Virginia Monaghan of Nickelodeon, said: “The school summer holidays can seem endless and full of possibilities when you are younger.

“In reality, staying entertained for such a stretch of time can be a challenge and parents will need to get their thinking caps on for activities if they are to keep their kids busy through the seven-week break.”

The national survey, by OnePoll.com, also uncovered the top 50 ways to keep your kids entertained in the summer months.

Family days out came out as the number one distraction for restless youngsters, followed by watching TV as a family, and a visit to the cinema together.

Forty eight per cent of parents occupy their kids with a bit of messy home baking, while one in two play video games as a family.

Just over a third sit down to play board games together.

To break up the summer, 71 per cent of parents make sure they go away on holiday with their kids for an average of 10 days across the break.

When their child tells them they are stuck for things to do, 37 per cent of parents suggest that they do their chores to occupy their time, and a quarter will tell them to tidy their room.

As kids near a loose end, two thirds are likely to moan to mum and dad about their situation, and 17 per cent have thrown tantrums in frustration.