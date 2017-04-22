Jodie Prenger plays lead role in Shirley Valentine

Much-loved actress Jodie Prenger stars in the first major revival of Willy Russell’s heart-warming comedy Shirley Valentine.

The creation premiered 31 years ago and went on to take the world by storm.

Now it’s back and heading for Sheffield Lyceum, where it runs from April 24 to 29, and Nottingham Theatre Royal where it will be staged from May 23 to 27.

Shirley is a Liverpool housewife. Her kids have left home and she makes chips and egg for her husband while talking to the wall. Where has her life disappeared to? Out of the blue. her best friend offers her a trip to Greece where she starts to see the world and herself very differently.

Jodie Prenger is best known for winning the role of Nancy in the West End production of Oliver! through the BBC TV series I’d Do Anything. She has toured in Tell Me On A Sunday and Calamity Jane.

To book, contact www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk Photo by Manuel Harlan