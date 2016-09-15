Jobs boost for Mansfield as trampolining centre nears completion

Up to 30 jobs will be created in Mansfield before Christmas with a new trampolining centre set to open.

i-Jump will be based on Old Mill Lane and is being described as Mansfield’s ‘largest trampoline and activity centre’.

The company is busy converting a refurbished unit that will see around 100 connected trampolines fitted, along with a rock climbing wall, soft play ball pit and an in-house café.

There will also be free parking at the site.

Steph Grayson, operations manager at i-Jump, said: “Trampolining has become the UK’s favourite pastime thanks to coverage from the Rio Olympics and an increased interest in the nation keeping fit.

“The beauty of trampolining within a supervised monitored environment is that it keeps you active whatever the weather and turns adults into big kids again. The i-Jump venue will be perfect for people of all ages and can host parties, team building activities.

“We are doing back flips in anticipation of opening and look forward to being part of the Mansfield community.”

Although no specific opening date has been set yet, the i-Jump trampoline centre is currently recruiting all levels of employment. For more information contact jobs@i-jump.co.uk.