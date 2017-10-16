Jobs boost at new Mansfield supermarket

Recruitment is now open for jobs at a new Mansfield supermarket.

Up to 30 positions are set to be created at the new Aldi store, off Southwell Road West, which is set to open in Febrtuary.

The new Aldi store in Mansfield. Picture: Brian Eyre.

Work is now under way to build the 1,925 sq metres store at Oakleaf Close, next to The Golden Eagle pub.

A store spokesman said: “Work is progressing well at our Mansfield store, which we hope to open early next year.

“The store will create up to 30 new jobs.

“Anyone interested in applying should visit our website at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk”