Jewllery store is real gem in attracting shoppers to Mansfield town centre

An independent jewellery store is proving to be a real gem in attracting more shoppers to Mansfield town centre.

Figures show that Xibit, on Market Street, saw a whopping 30 per cent increase in takings in the run-up to Christmas, compared to the previous year.

And the news has delighted the Mansfield BID (Business Improvement District) team as it continues to bang the drum for the town’s retail assets.

Leon Smith, who co-owns Xibit, said: “It just goes to show that with the right products, great customer-service and the right prices, shops like ours in the centre of Mansfield can do really well.

“We strive to offer customers what they want. We also concentrate on what we do at the shop, rather than online trade, because we have only a basic website. But we must be doing something right.

“Mansfield has a great town centre, and we are proud that we, as an independent shop, are helping to show the way.”

Xibit sells a vast range of jewellery items, including the Nomination Italy brand, which offers a stylish collection of bracelets and charms.

Leon, who is from Mansfield himself, believes Xibit’s performance is also a feather in the cap for the smaller stores and proves that they can compete with the big-name, high-street chains.

Sarah Nelson, manager of Mansfield BID, echoed Leon’s views. She said: “We are so lucky in Mansfield because we have a range of quality independent retail outlets alongside the larger high-street chains.

“It’s great to hear that Xibit enjoyed a successful December. It also shows that shoppers love spending time in the town centre.

“There is no need to go anywhere else to get the best gifts and presents as we have it all right here in Mansfield.”

Mansfield BID is a partnership between the local council and the town’s business community. It was set up to boost the long-term sustainability of the town centre, which has been under pressure from out-of-town retail outlets.

BID’s aim is to develop and take forward projects and services that benefit the trading environment, and it helped to increase footfall in Mansfield town centre by 22% from November to December in 2016.