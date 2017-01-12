Jason Zadrozny's rape trial has been delayed again

The trial of an Ashfield County Councillor charged with historical sex offences has been moved back to later this year.

Jason Zadrozny was due to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (January 16) for the start of his trial.

But a spokesman for the court said neither defence nor prosecution was ready to proceed, and the trial date has now been moved to October 23.

The Ashfield District Councillor for Sutton, and Nottinghamshire County Councillor with the Ashfield Independents first appeared in Mansfield Magistrates Court on March 30 2016, facing two charges of rape of a boy under the age of 16 and four counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16.

He was also charged with three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 15 between September 2003 and September 2006 and has been on bail ever since.

The allegations emerged, which Mr Zadrozny denies, when he was arrested at the height of the 2015 general election campaign, prompting him to withdraw from the race as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Ashfield.

More than 18 months on, the trial is still pending and some charges have been withdrawn.

Nottingham Crown Court said he still faces multiple charges of indecent assault and rape.