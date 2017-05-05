Jail for troublemaker who 'needed to be brought to justice'

A Selston burglar has been jailed for 40 weeks in a 'quick turnaround'.

Mark Thomas stole headphones and a mobile phone from a coat left unattended at a car wash business in Nottingham Road, Selston, on Saturday.

He then broke into an office in Lower Portland, Kirkby in Ashfield, on Tuesday and was detained at the scene by the business owner until police arrived.

The 36-year-old, of Holly Road, was charged with burglary and theft from a person.

He was sentenced at Mansfield magistrates' court yesterday after pleading guilty to the offences.

Police Sergeant Simon Scales, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Mark had been on a troublemaking spree in the Selston area and needed to be brought to justice.

"We are pleased with this quick turnaround and hope that his time spent behind bars will serve as a lesson to him."