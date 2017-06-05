Jail for man who sexually assaulted six-year-old girl

A man has been jailed today (Monday, June 5) after sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 2007.

Richard Hewitt, 47, of Meden Bank, Stanton Hill, pleaded guilty of two counts of sexually assaulting a child at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to serve four years six months behind bars.

On Monday, January 30, Nottinghamshire Police received a report of a historical rape which had happened ten years prior. The victim, now 16, was able to identify the offender and Hewitt was promptly arrested, interviewed and charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The court heard how Hewitt had been a figure of trust to the girl and how he had abused his position to take advantage of the six-year-old, who he was looking after at the time.

DC Stu Barson said: “I can’t overstate how brave the victim in this case, who is still only 16-years-old, has been. It has taken ten long years for her to make the decision to speak to us, and allow us to assist her in seeking justice.

“This is a case where a known adult has taken advantage of an innocent child, something we will never stand for. This is an absolutely diabolic misuse of trust.

“While nothing can take back what has happened, I hope seeing her abuser sent to prison will have some good effect on this young woman.

“I would hope that this case serves as a reminder to anyone who has suffered abuse to please talk to us. You will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by our expertly trained officers.”

Hewitt was added to the sex offenders register for life and issued with a sexual harm prevention order disallowing him to contact the victim, go to a school or live with a girl under the age of 16.