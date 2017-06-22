Jail for man who breached restraining order in Hucknall

A Nottingham man who ignored a ban forbidding him from contacting a Hucknall woman has been jailed.

Ryan Corner, 30, of Denman Street, admitted breaching the restraining order when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on June 12.

The court heard he entered the woman’s Storth Avenue garden on June 11, after he was banned from contacting her in January 2016.

He was sent to prison for 18 weeks because of his previous record and for “constant breaching.”

He must also pay a 3115 victim surcharge.