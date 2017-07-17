Is this the oldest chocolate bar in Nottinghamshire?

A Warsop shopkeeper has found a Kit Kat in a box of vintage collectibles - but she will not be eating it.

The chocolate bar, which was found by Emma Duncan who runs The Den, on High Street, Warsop, is 22-years-old, with a best before date of October 1995.

She said: “A gentleman brought a box in of mixed items, and at the bottom with a pile of newspapers was an old Kit Kat chocolate bar. I couldn’t believe it, it really made me laugh and the customers loved it when I put it on Facebook.”

The Den sells vintage and retro items, and people often bring Ms Duncan boxes of treasures cleared from garages and attics, but this is one of her favourite finds so far.

Ms Duncan said she has been in touch with Nestle who said it is not the oldest chocolate bar to ever be found -but the company described it as a “great find”.

“We are confident we have the oldest known Kit Kat in Nottinghamshire though, she said.

“It’s amazing what you can find in an old cardboard box.

“I think it’s got more attention than anything I’m selling.”