Investigation into serious crash at Mansfield

Police are investigating a serious crash near Mansfield.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and the air ambulance rushed to the A617 Mansfield-Ashfield Regeneration Route, between the A6191 Southwell Road West and A6117 Adamsway, just after 11.15am yesterday, Thursday, November 24, after receiving reports of a crash.

Two cars and a lorry had collided, close to the Adamsway roundabout.

The road remained closed until shortly before 7pm.

Police have not yet released any details of casualties.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has information about it is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 245 or November 24.

The crash has closed a section of the Marr Road outside Mansfield.

The scene of the crash.