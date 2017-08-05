Investigation after car windows smashed in Nottinghamshire

Officers are investigating after a number of cars had their windows smashed in Nottinghamshire this week.

House-to-house enquiries and CCTV investigations are ongoing into the criminal damage incidents, which all happened on Tuesday (1 August) morning in the Porchester, Carlton and Mapperley areas.

A windscreen was smashed on a Vauxhall Zafira in Porchester Road, a passenger window was smashed on a Ford Focus in Foxhill Road, a Peugeot 207 in Foxhill Road East and another vehicle in Foxhill Road Central and the rear window of another vehicle was smashed in Woodbrough Road.

If you witnessed any of the incidents or have any information, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.