An inquest has been opened after the death of a Bolsover man.

Chesterfield coroners' court heard today how bricklayer and joiner Gavin Rudd, 39, was found dead at his home in New Bolsover on Sunday.

Coroner James Newman said: "There was a ligature around his neck."

Mr Newman said his office was still awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the cause of Mr Rudd's death and a police file to help establish the circumstances.

He adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.