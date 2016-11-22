Infant involved in Mansfield crash

Firefighters have revealed that an infant was involved in a crash in Mansfield this morning.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the collision involving two cars on Chesterfield Road South at about 11.30am.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Mansfield and Ashfield attended this incident.

"One adult male and an infant self-rescued from one of the vehicles.

"One adult was trapped in another vehicle and rescued by East Midlands Ambulance Service."

It is understood the rescued adult was a woman who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was re-opened by 2pm.