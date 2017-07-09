IN PICTURES:‘Wheelie good’ day celebrates Tour of Britain coming through Ashfield

Sutton residents had a ‘Wheelie Good Day’ celebrating the launch the Tour of Britain passing through the district.

Active Ashfield Day started with an opening parade around the park at based around the theme of ‘wheels’ to celebrate the cycle race coming through Ashfield on September 6.

Active Ashfield Wheelie Good Day at Sutton Lawn. Bicycle Ballet join in the fun during the parade around Sutton Lawn on Saturday morning to celebrate the forth coming arrival of the Tour of Britain cyclists through Ashfield.

Held on Sutton Lawn, there was also a climbing wall, circus skill activities and performances throughout the day

Ashfield District Council worked in partnership with First Art to bring together sport and the arts to provide a fun event for all the family.

The tour will see riders cycle through parts of Ashfield including Sutton, Kirkby, Annesley and Hucknall.