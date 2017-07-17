IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy Chad family fun day at Southwell racecourse

Thousands of people attended Southwell Racecourse this weekend, one of the biggest race days in the calendar.

The Chad Family Fun Day, which took place on Sunday July 16,

Chad sponsored Family day at Southwell Racecourse Racegoing friends enjoy the apectacle of a day at the races

As well as a full programme of horse racing, there was a host of attractions to keep the whole family entertained includung main attraction, the Champion-sheep, who challenged children at a variety of different games and activities throughout the afternoon, with the main character Shaun the Sheep overseeing things.

There was alo a children’s fancy dress competition, with the theme of favourite sporting stars and Shetland pony rides and races.

Content editor Jon Ball said: “The Chad Family Fun Day is always a highlight of the year, with quality racing alongside a host of fun activities.”