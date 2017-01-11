Improving Sutton Community Academy gets glowing praise from Ofsted

Leadership and pupil welfare have been described as outstanding in the best Ofsted report ever received by a secondary school in Sutton.

Sutton Community Academy, which currently has 621 youngsters on its roll, has gained its first ‘Good’ rating after an inspection in November. The Ofsted report states that “pupils, parents and staff are almost unanimous in their praise” for the academy, which is run by the education provider, Academy Transformation Trust.

A trust spokeswoman said: “The academy was previously rated ‘Requires Improvement’. But this report makes it the highest achieving secondary school in Ashfield in terms of Ofsted performance.”

Principal Tim Croft was singled out for praise, with the report saying he “focused unremittingly” on making improvements to the quality of teaching and to the attitudes and performances of pupils. This, in turn, created “a culture of higher expectations” at the High Pavement school.

Inspectors also gave an ‘Outstanding’ rating for the personal development of pupils, noting that they develop into “confident, articulate and enthusiastic young people”, who aspire to achieve the best they can. They “mixed together well” and their behaviour was of “an exceptionally high standard”, resulting in a dramatic reduction in the number of expulsions.

A proud Mr Croft said: “This report is testimony to our commitment to provide the best education for all pupils.”