IMAGES: Man and woman wanted in connection with three separate meat thefts from same shop

Police have released images of a man and a woman who they would like to speak to in connection with three incidents where meat has been stolen from a shop in Tibshelf.

Several joints of beef and packets of steak were stolen from the Co-op store, on High Street, on three occasions during March.

The alleged offences happened between 8.20pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, March 8, at about 6.45pm on Monday, March 6 and at about 6.25pm on Thursday, March 2.

If you have information which you think could help contact Police Constable Kat Newton-Jones on 101, quoting reference 17*96859, or send her a message online through the ‘Contact Us’ page on the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.