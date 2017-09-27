Image released after nasty attack outside Sherwood restaurant

Officers investigating an assault in Sherwood have released an image of a person they would like to speak to.

They were called to Mansfield Road at around 6.30pm on Tuesday 19 September 2017 where a man had suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre.

The attack happened after three boys were seen messing around on a roof and were told to get down.

The boys were all black, one was said to be around 6ft tall, about 15-years-old, of a slim build and was wearing a black top with a white pattern and black bottoms.

The other two were around 5ft tall and around 8 to 12-years-old and were both wearing black.

If you recognise them or have any information that could help, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 738 of 19 September.