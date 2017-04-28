Illegal fly-tipping halved in Warsop

The amount of illegal fly-tipping in Warsop has been halved thanks to an ongoing initiative.

Police Warden Steve Davis said the problem of fly-tipping had been significantly reduced in the area thanks to the work of police.

Speaking at a Warsop Parish Council meeting on Monday, April 24, Steve said: “Fly-tipping has been an ongoing concern for people.

“But with the work we’ve been doing, we’ve had a 50 per cent reduction in the worst affected areas.

“It’s not stopped, there’s still a problem and we are still working hard. If we get evidence about people fly-tipping, we will do our best to get them in court.”