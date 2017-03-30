Husband sentenced to unpaid work after assaulting his wife

A boozed-up husband who assaulted his wife after a row and left her with a mark to her lip has been given a community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, March 29, how Nathan Worthy, 36, pushed his wife Amy Worthy who fell onto a kitchen worktop at their home on Castle Hill, Holmesfield, causing a mark to her lip.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said the complainant’s ex was alerted about the row and he arrived and saw the complainant was distressed.

The defendant, who has since been living at Ruddington Place, Mansfield, was arrested and pleaded guilty to assault by beating on the basis he had pushed his partner and she fell into a worktop.

Defence solicitor Chris Perry said problems within the relationship stemmed from alcohol and the incident on March 2 had involved booze.

Mr Perry added the complainant had suffered a bereavement with the loss of her best friend and on the day of the assault the defendant had been paying his last respects at the funeral of his father.

He also added that as a consequence of the court proceedings the defendant has his job as a sales executive for Jaguar.

The court heard how the defendant has since sought help to deal with his alcohol-related difficulties and both parties wish to resume their relationship.

Magistrates sentenced Worthy to an 18 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, a Building Better Relationships programme, an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.