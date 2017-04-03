Huge increase in number of online groomers meeting children in Nottinghamshire

Police have recorded a huge rise in abusers in Nottinghamshire meeting children after grooming them over the last four years.

But from today, police will have the power to stop groomers sooner.

Read more at: http://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/number-of-online-groomers-meeting-children-in-derbyshire-almost-trebles-1-8472651Incidents of abusers in Derbyshire meeting children after grooming them online have almost trebled over the last four years, the NSPCC has said. But from today, police will have the power to stop groomers sooner.

