Hucknall ring road sign gets numbers wrong

New sign on Hucknall's inner relief road gets the road numbers wrong

Drivers on Hucknall’s new inner relief road could be in for a long diversion after a signpost was put up with the wrong road number.

Instead of displaying directions for the A611, from Hucknall to Nottingham, the sign reads the A511 - a road which normally runs from Foston in South Derbyshire to Markfield in Leicestershire.

Dispatch reader Alan Barker said: “An observant friend of mine, Mr Naylor of Hucknall, spotted that on the new Hucknall inner relief road, someone has put a wrong road number on one of the new signs.

“Thought I would tell you, we don’t want everyone ending up in Leicester?”

The new road was opened in November to ease traffic problems in Hucknall town centre, as part of a £12.9m regeneration project.

The A511 road is a 21-mile stretch of mainly single-carriageway road which runs northwest and links the towns of Coalville, Ashby-de-la-Zouch and Burton upon Trent.