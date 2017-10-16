Hucknall man’s date ended in cop shop for drink drive offence

A Hucknall man’s romantic date ended in the police station after he drove while over the limit, a court heard.

Callum Rennicks’ car was stopped by police on Stoneyford Road, Sutton, at 11pm, when officers saw he was driving with no lights on.

A test revealed he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Callum Rennicks, 21 ,of Barbara Square, admitted drink driving when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said the apprentice bricklayer worked all over the country and his employment would be severely effected by the ban.

“He had been out on a date with a lady and drank two pints of lager during the meal,” she said.

“He pulled up at a convenience store and turned his lights off.

“He had only just pulled away when he was stopped. There was no suggestion that his driving was dangerous.”

Rennicks was banned for 16 months. He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 122 days if completed by August 2018.

He was fined £250, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government tax.