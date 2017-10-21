Hucknall and rural Ashfield crime report

Crimes reported in Hucknall and rural Ashfield from the last seven days.

These crimes were reported to the Nottinghamshire Police Volunteers for the week commencing Friday, October 13 for Hucknall and the surrounding villages.

Hucknall

A green Yamaha XJ900 was stolen overnight, from Thursday, October 12, to Friday, October 13, in Sherwood Street, Hucknall.

Around noon on Sunday, October 13, on Lancaster Road, Hucknall, a green and blue coloured ladies pushbike was stolen from a shed.

A VW Caddy van was broken into between 5pm on Friday, October 13, and 9am in Monday, October 16, on Crown Street, Hucknall. A tool kit which included a Makita electric screwdriver and a socket tester was stolen.

Between 9am on Friday, October 13, and 8.30am on Saturday, October 14, an attempt was made to break into a garage on Taupo Drive, Hucknall.

A man’s road bike - black with orange and blue markings was stolen after a shed was broken into. It occurred between 9.30pm on Sunday, October 15, and 6.30am on Monday, October 16, on Byron Street, Hucknall.

A quad bike has been stolen from a shed on Holbeck Road, Hucknall, between 7pm on Sunday, October 15, and 10.30am on Monday, October 16. Stolen from the shed was a light blue quad bike, 24v DeWalt SDS drill with battery and charger, 18v Makita drill with charger and two batteries, Bosch 110v grinder and a 110v transformer.

Around 3.40am on Monday, October 16, on Shortwood Avenue, Hucknall, a blue Vauxhall Astra estate car was broken into. A DeWalt electric drill was stolen.

Number plates were stolen from a Peugeot 307 Turbo which was left in a car park between noon on Tuesday, October 17, and 7am on Wednesday, October 18, near Hazel Grove, Hucknall.

Westwood

An attempt was made to break into a shed on Palmerstone Street, Westwood, the offenders were disturbed by the owners dog and made off. It occurred around 6.20am on Friday, October 13.

Debit and I.D. cards, sunglasses, cash and a set of property keys were stolen from a black Mitsubishi Warrior between 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 17, and 6am on Wednesday, October 18, on Rutland Road, Westwood.

Jacksdale

A jigsaw, hammer drill and two other drills have been stolen from a garage on Kent Avenue, Jacksdale. It happened between 11pm on Tuesday, October 10, and 5pm on Wednesday, October 11.

A Vauxhall van in a car park was broken into on Main Road, Jacksdale and a Garmin Sat Nav was stolen. It happened between 6pm on Sunday, October 15, and 6.15am on Monday, October 16.

Annesley

A trailer was broken into on Willow Driven, Sherwood Business Park, Annesley, between 2.30pm on Sunday, October 15, and 4.30am on Monday, October 16. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

Annesley Woodhouse

A petrol driven lawnmower, golf clubs and an electric trolley have been stolen from a garage on Church View Gardens, Annesley Woodhouse. It happened between Friday, October 13, and Tuesday, October 17.