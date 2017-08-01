Hospital ward faces closure

A ward is set to close at Mansfield Community Hospital, the trust which runs it has confirmed.

Chatsworth ward will be closing from November this year.

The ward currently provides neuro rehabilitation care, helping people who have suffered injuries to their nervous system to recover.

Richard Mitchell, chief executive at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Stockwell Gate hospital said the closure was due to problems recruiting specialist staff and reduced need for the service.

He said: “We can confirm we are making the difficult decision to close Chatsworth ward at Mansfield Community Hospital from November.

“This is due to a number of factors, including difficulties in recruiting the specialist medical staff needed to secure the future of the ward and reach the accreditation standards required and the decreasing need within our community for the rehabilitation services the ward provides.

“Our patients can be assured the closure will be phased so patients currently on the ward will not see any immediate changes.

“We hope that by doing this there will be no disruption to them or their families.

“Chatsworth ward currently only sees between two and four patients a month, who need neuro-rehabilitation beds.

“We believe these patients could be cared for in other specialised beds in the region.

“Patients who are on the ward who don’t need specialised neuro-rehabilitation will continue to be cared for on other wards within the trust.

“In terms of our staff, we are clear we are not looking at any redundancies and our intention is to give staff choice about where they will work in future where practical.”

However, Mansfield Socialist Party has strongly condemned the closure.

Jon Dale, branch secretary, said: “This is a vital service provided by skilled and dedicated staff.

“Patients with long-term neurological conditions need this unit and will suffer when it closes.

“The government now has no mandate to carry through cuts to the NHS in the name of ‘sustainability and transformation’.

“These plans should be scrapped.

“If Chatsworth Rehabilitation Unit was to be allowed to close, other parts of the local NHS are likely to follow.”