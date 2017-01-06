Hospice helped by Mansfield funeral directors

Children’s hospice funds have been boosted to the tune of £600 thanks to a Mansfield funeral director.

WS Ingham & Son, of Poplar Grove, Forest Town, raised the money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston, Rotherham.

The money was raised from donations from families who have suffered a bereavement in the past 12 months, or used WS Ingham services in the past, in return for leaving a message of remembrance in honour of their lost loved ones on the firm’s Christmas memorial tree.

Tony Ingham, managing director, joined funeral director Jenni Vardy and charity co-ordinator Ashleigh Ingham to hand the cash over to Trevor and Christine Hippsley, Mansfield volunteers for the hospice.

The couple said the donations would enable the hospice “to continue its vital work with the children and families who rely on its services”.

The WS Ingham team said: “Bluebell Wood is a place filled with laughter and love and all donations are used to support the great work they do for the people of our community in need of their services.”