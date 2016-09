Some homes have been left without water after a water main burst in the Fairfield area of Buxton.

Customers in the Chatsworth Road and Victoria Park Road area were affected by the burst in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman for Severn Trent Water, said: “Customers in this area may experience poor pressure or no supply, due to a burst water main. Apologies for the inconvenience while we carry out the repair.”