Homeless man used “zombie” drug to sleep in Mansfield tent

A homeless man who is living in a tent told Mansfield police he used the “zombie” drug Mamba to sleep, a court has heard.

Alex Lamb, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted possession of the drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Lamb was found with about £5 of the drug at Mansfield Police Station on Sunday, October 8, after he was arrested for failing to turn up to crown court as a witness.

He was last before the courts in May for breaching a community order, which was made in March.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: “He finds it very difficult to sleep and he uses a small amount of Mamba to assist him with sleeping.

“He currently has no income. He is making a claim for benefits, but it hasn’t yet been instated.”

Lamb was given a six month conditional discharge and was told to pay £40 towards court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.