Homeless man tried to steal champagne from Mansfield Aldi with drunk accomplice

A homeless man tried to steal champagne from Aldi in Mansfield with a pal who was so drunk he kept falling over, a court heard.

Martin Toon was stopped by staff at the Nottingham Road store, on December 30, three weeks after he received a conditional discharge for shoplifting.

“He met up by chance with a friend who was so drunk he couldn’t stand up,” said Bill Saughton, mitigating.

He said the friend persuaded Toon to “get mixed up in this particular episode” and they were caught.

“He was living in a tent for the last year. He has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),” said Mr Saughton.

“That has caused him problems with private rented accomodation. Landlords have been less than understanding and that’s how he ended up on the street.”

He said Toon had recently found somewhere to live with the Framework charity.

Martin Toon, 24, now of Sherwood Street, Mansfield, admitted attempted theft before Mansfield magistrates on Wednesday.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.