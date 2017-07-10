Hijacked Mansfield radio station repeatedly blasts out rude track

A Mansfield radio station has been blaring out an obscene song as its airwaves keep being hijacked.

The track was a 1978 Top 30 hit for Ivor Biggun. The singer was later known as Doc Cox on Esther Rantzen’s BBC1 consumer show That’s Life.

Mansfield 103.2

Regulator Ofcom has even sent a radio van with investigators to intercept the ­signal while Mansfield 103.2 are broadcasting but were unable to find the culprit.

It is thought they are using a transmitter to overpower the station's broadcast.

Although it is not illegal to own a transmitter, malicious use can fetch a £5,000 fine and two years’ jail time.

The perpetrator has interrupted multiple live broadcasts by playing the foul song - including twice during coverage of Party on the Market on Sunday.

Staff and listeners have also heard a man's voice singing along to the track and believe he has a local accent.

Station staff last week also saw a moped rider wearing a union jack helmet behaving oddly outside but he sped off when approached.

Tony Delahunty, station boss, said: "We have informed the police but there's not miuch they can do unless they're caught in the act.

"There's nothing we can do to stop it. We have reported it to our regualtor and they have been very sympathetic.

Our presenters have been very proffessional and don't stop their normal output when this has been happening.

"It might seem humourous to some people but it does need to stop.

"I wold like the person to desist, it is a crime."

However, Mr Delahunty said luckily most listeners have seen the lighter side of the situation.

"I think they realise it's not our fault. I even had one person ring to say their children are asking to listen to us now to catch the song."