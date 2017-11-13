Heroin found in speeding car in Newstead

A Mansfield man was found with heroin after police saw his car speeding through Newstead, a court heard.

Officers were making an area search of Newstead on another matter, when they saw Andrew Wyatt’s Ford Fiesta being driven at speed, on Thursday July 6.

They followed it to Stonehouse Terrace in the village, where they smelled cannabis. A search of the car revealed a small amount of the drug in a foil container in the glove compartment.

Wyatt told police he had bought it for £20 for his own use, but wouldn’t say who sold him it, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Wyatt, 36, of Rhodes Walk, admitted possessing the Class A drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he received a six month prison sentence, suspended for six months, for possession of heroin and crack cocaine, at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on October 10.

Debra Bell, mitigating, said Wyatt, who lives with his grandmother, was now on a daily methadone script and was “conquoring his addiction.”

“He hasn’t been arrested or charged with any offences,” she said. “So far, so good.”

Magistrates gave him a six month conditional discharge. No costs were imposed, but he must pay a £20 victim surcharge.