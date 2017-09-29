Search

Helping Macmillian one cake at a time

Macmillan Cancer Support world's biggest coffee morning 29/9/17 Optical assistant Julia Heather, 39, of Mansfield, atDuffy Optometrists, Church Street, Mansfield
Macmillan Cancer Support world's biggest coffee morning 29/9/17 Optical assistant Julia Heather, 39, of Mansfield, atDuffy Optometrists, Church Street, Mansfield

A brew and a cake was all that was needed today to raise money for Macmillian.