A devastated mum has told of how she hopes to raise thousands to pay the NHS back for critical surgery which is keeping her daughter alive.

Little Tiffany-Rose Waudby, one, suffers from multiple heart defects and a list of other life-limiting illnesses.

The Huthwaite family are waiting for doctors to reveal the one-year-old's prognosis after major heart surgery earlier this year. Pictured with dad Arran Waudby, brother Riley and mum Kerry Clinton.

The toddler is awaiting a series of tests to find out how long she has to live, and in the meantime her family are trying to do everything they can in return for critical surgery.

Mum Jerry Clinton, 25, of Bker Street Huthwaite, said: “What the doctors did for Tiffany-Rose would have cost us £255,000.

“It gave us more time with her, but we know that there is a time-limit on her life.”

The family took Tiffany-Rose for a consultation on Tuesday (September 13 after her operation and over the next few weeks they are due a series of scans at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London where Doctors will tell them how long the toddler has got to live.

And doctors have said they can likely prolong her life, but they can’t save her, so the fight goes on to give as much of a life as possible to the beautiful little girl.

Kerry added: “There’s so little awareness around children’s heart disease but it’s the biggest killer of young children. One in a hundred kids will have it.

Tiffany-Rose had a number of complications resulting in 15 heart defects, and a major open-heart surgery in .... gave Tiffany-Rose a new lease of life.

“I was amazed after our story went in the Chad, the number of families who contacted us saying their childrne have the same thing – it’s really common.”

But despite the inevitability of Tiffany-Rose’s condition, she finds the strength to pull through for her litle girl.

“You don’t have a choice but to go on - my daughters’ right in front of me and you don’t know when’s going to be her last day. So you get on with it and make the most of every moment,” said Kerry.

So the mum is focused on doing everything she can to help the doctors who treated her.

“Tiffany’s surgery would have costed £255,000. That goes to show how much I owe them – how much I would have to raise to pay them back and how much they’ve helped us.”

They are planning a big Halloween fundraiser on Sunday, October 30 at the Unwin Social Club in Sutton, and are hoping kind supporters will offer help with raffle prizes, children’s entertainment and decorations, to make it a huge community event.

If you can help the family visit www.gofundme.com/2nuwch8.