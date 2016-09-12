Healthcare worker admits sexual offences at Mansfield hospital

A healthcare assistant from Sutton is facing jail after admitting sexual offences involving a patient.

Robert Roberts, 59, of Hathersage Way, admitted the eight charges at Nottingham Crown Court.

The allegations relate to incidents reported to have happened at Mansfield’s Millbrook Mental Health Unit, next to King’s Mill Hospital.

Judge Timothy Spencer QC granted him conditional bail to live at his address and have no contact with the victim, whose identity can not be revealed.

He said, as he ordered a pre-sentence report: “He will be locked up and he will be locked up for some time.

“Mr Roberts, I have described this as a momentous afternoon for you, you have lost your good character now,” the judge told him.

“You have lost it in a very serious fashion, as you know. These are very grave offences.

“I am afraid, subject to anything the sentencing judge says, you are facing a sentence of prison.

“From all I have heard your domestic circumstances are not easy.

“I think it is merciful and appropriate to give you a bit of time to adjust. You may now leave to return on September 30 for sentencing.”

He is due to appear for sentencing on September 30.